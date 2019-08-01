PGT Innovations down 11% on Q2 results; lowers FY19 guidance

PGT Innovations (PGTI -11.4% ) reports Q2 sales growth of 17% Y/Y to $198.57M, includes $37M from Western Window Systems.

Q2 Gross margin improved by 132 bps to 36.7%; and operating margin declined by 311 bps to 14.6%.

SG&A expenses increased by 35.1% Y/Y to $44.03M; and as percentage of sales 22.2% up by 292 bps.

Adj. EBITDA was $40.85M (+20.6% Y/Y); and margin improved by 60 bps to 20.6%.

Company has Cash and cash equivalents of $84.5M as of June 29, 2019.

Company lowers the FY19 guidance as a result of market demand in the repair and remodel market being lighter than expected in 2019.

FY19 Guidance, lowered: Sales $740M to $765M (prior $775M to $800M); Adj. EBITDA $137M to $145M (prior $143M to $152M); and EPS $0.90 to $1 (prior $0.93 to $1.05).

