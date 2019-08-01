Staar Surgical up 20% on Q2 beat

STAAR Surgical (STAA +19.7% ) is up on almost 70% higher volume following its release of better-than-expected Q2 results after the close yesterday. Key items:

Sales up 17% to $39.7M, ICL sales up 26% to $34.4M.

Net income: $3.9M (+114%); EPS: $0.08 (+100%).

Cash flow ops: $3.5M (+999%).

It has also submitted clinical trial data in Europe on its EDOF lens for presbyopia (age-related farsightedness) which, if CE-Mark certified, will be launched commercially in Q2 2020.

Previously: STAAR Surgical EPS beats by $0.04, beats on revenue (July 31)