SP Plus rallies 7.3% post Q2 results

SP Plus (SP +7.3% ) reports Q2 service revenue growth of 20.5% Y/Y to $235.1M.

Total facilities 3,138 (-2.9% Y/Y); Managed facilities 2,513 (-3.4% Y/Y); Leased facilities 625 (-1% Y/Y).

Adj. gross profit margin increased 80 bps to 14.94% & Adj. EBIDTA margin declined 8 bps to 8.1%.

Adj. G&A expenses were $27.4M (+32.4% Y/Y).

CFO of $21.3M (-15.8% Y/Y) & FCF were $25.1M (-5.6% Y/Y).

In 2019, the Company repurchased $19.6M of common stock and has approved a new $50M share repurchase authorization.

2019 Outlook: Adj. net income of $58-61M; EPS of $2.10-2.20; Adj. EPS of $2.61-2.71; EBITDA of $110-120M; Adj. EBITDA of $111-121M; CFO of $54-68M & FCF of $40-50M.

