EBay sues Amazon for seller poaching

EBay (EBAY +1.8% ) files a suit against Amazon (AMZN +1.4% ) in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California claiming violations of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act.

The suit accuses three Amazon managers of directing dozens of workers to illegally use eBay's messaging system to poach sellers to the rival platform.

Last fall, eBay sued Amazon for approaching sellers in a case that's now in arbitration. The new suit says the actors weren't rogue employees but rather part of a larger, targeted effort within Amazon.

More than half of Amazon's sales are for products sold by third-party merchants.