Post-earnings slide for Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD -21% ) craters after missing sales and EPS estimates with its Q2 report and setting guidance below expectations.

A stronger U.S. dollar and weaker end markets dragged down results, according to Meritor management.

The company expects FY20 revenue to fall in a range of $2.10B to $2.21B vs. $2.18B consensus and EPS of $1.35 to $1.50 vs. $1.62 consensus.

Shares of Modine trade at their lowest level since early January.

