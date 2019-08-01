Samarco JV set to reclaim Brazil mining license - Bloomberg

The Vale-BHP (VALE, BHP) Samarco mining venture in Brazil that has not operated since the 2015 deadly dam collapse is close to regaining a license to restart production and move closer to paying back $3.5B in defaulted debt, Bloomberg reports.

The venture already has reached an agreement with the Minas Gerais state environmental regulator and could win formal permission to operate as soon as mid-September, according to the report.

"There might be some optimism that Samarco can get [its license] later this year to restart in 2020," says a senior emerging markets strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities America. "The bigger issue is how quickly they can ramp up" to start servicing its debt.