Stocks extend gains amid hopes for another rate cut

Stocks climb higher in midday trading as investors bet that the Fed will cut rates again later this year as two manufacturing activity gauges slip to multiyear lows.

The Nasdaq surges 1.5% , the S&P 500 gains 1.0% , and the Dow also rises 1.0% .

The CME FedWatch Tool, based on federal fund rate futures trading, puts the probability of a 25-basis point cut in September at ~61%, up from ~49% yesterday.

Information technology ( +2.1% ) and communications services ( +1.4% ) stocks lead the climb in the S&P 500; energy ( -1.0% ), financials ( +0.3% ), and real estate ( +0.3% ) lag the broader market.

Crude oil slides 3.1% to $56.75 per barrel.

10-year Treasury note rebounds, pushing yield down 6 basis points to 1.957%.

The Dollar Index, up 0.1% at 98.58, had risen as high as 98.93 earlier.

See more U.S. economic news.