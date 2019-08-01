Consolidated Comms up after better loss than expected

  • Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) is up 0.7% after its adjusted earnings topped consensus in Q2 earnings.
  • On a GAAP basis, the company lost a net $7.3M; adjusted EPS was -$0.03, up from last year's -$0.10 and topping expectations for a loss of $0.07/share.
  • EBITDA dipped slightly, to $131.4M vs. a year-ago $135.8M.
  • In operations, the company says fiber connections for wireless carriers under contract rose 5%.
  • Ethernet revenues rose 4% Y/Y, while consumer broadband revenues grew more than 2%.
  • With a change to its capital allocation (a final dividend paid on May 1), the company's now providing full-year EBITDA guidance: $520M-$525M for 2019.
