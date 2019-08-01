Consolidated Comms up after better loss than expected
Aug. 01, 2019 12:05 PM ETConsolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (CNSL)CNSLBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) is up 0.7% after its adjusted earnings topped consensus in Q2 earnings.
- On a GAAP basis, the company lost a net $7.3M; adjusted EPS was -$0.03, up from last year's -$0.10 and topping expectations for a loss of $0.07/share.
- EBITDA dipped slightly, to $131.4M vs. a year-ago $135.8M.
- In operations, the company says fiber connections for wireless carriers under contract rose 5%.
- Ethernet revenues rose 4% Y/Y, while consumer broadband revenues grew more than 2%.
- With a change to its capital allocation (a final dividend paid on May 1), the company's now providing full-year EBITDA guidance: $520M-$525M for 2019.
- Press release