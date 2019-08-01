Seagate Technology Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, August 2nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.84 (-48.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.33B (-18.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, stx has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 13 downward.