City Office REIT gains 2.4% as year outlook brightens
Aug. 01, 2019
- City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) rises 2.4% after boosting year guidance based on increased portfolio occupancy and accelerating same-store NOI growth.
- Sees core FFO per share growth of $1.23-$1.26 vs. prior view of $1.15-$1.20; consensus estimate is $1.19.
- Increases same-store cash NOI growth outlook to 4.0%-5.0% from prior view of 2.0%-4.0%.
- Sees occupancy at year-end at 92.0%-93.5% vs. 91.0%-94.0%.
- Q2 core FFO per share of 34 cents, exceeding the average analyst estimate of 29 cents, increased from 29 cents in Q1 and 26 cents in Q2 2018.
- Q2 same-store ash NOI growth of 5.9% vs. 1.8% in Q1.
- In-place occupancy at quarter-end of 93.4% improved from 93.4% at the end of Q1.
- Q2 rental and other revenue rose to $41.2M from $30.2M in the year-ago quarter.
