City Office REIT gains 2.4% as year outlook brightens

Aug. 01, 2019 12:16 PM ETCity Office REIT, Inc. (CIO)CIOBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) rises 2.4% after boosting year guidance based on increased portfolio occupancy and accelerating same-store NOI growth.
  • Sees core FFO per share growth of $1.23-$1.26 vs. prior view of $1.15-$1.20; consensus estimate is $1.19.
  • Increases same-store cash NOI growth outlook to 4.0%-5.0% from prior view of 2.0%-4.0%.
  • Sees occupancy at year-end at 92.0%-93.5% vs. 91.0%-94.0%.
  • Q2 core FFO per share of 34 cents, exceeding the average analyst estimate of 29 cents,  increased from 29 cents in Q1 and 26 cents in Q2 2018.
  • Q2 same-store ash NOI growth of 5.9% vs. 1.8% in Q1.
  • In-place occupancy at quarter-end of 93.4% improved from 93.4% at the end of Q1.
  • Q2 rental and other revenue rose to $41.2M from $30.2M in the year-ago quarter.
