Newell Brands Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 2nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.36 (-56.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.12B (-3.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, nwl has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 3 downward.