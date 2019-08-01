Noble Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 2nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.12 (-170.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.04B (-15.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, nbl has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 22 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward.