LyondellBasell Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

LyondellBasell (NYSE:LYB) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 2nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.84 (-32.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $9.61B (-5.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, lyb has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 11 downward.