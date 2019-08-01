Teekay LNG Partners profits up on higher LNGC charters
- Teekay LNG Partners (TGP +2.9%) says that Q2 results improved due to recent newbuilding deliveries and higher charter rates on certain LNG carriers, partially offset by an increase in drydocks and waiting time prior to the commencement of recently secured LNG charters at higher rates.
- Voyage sales increased 25% Y/Y to $153.1M
- Reported higher adjusted net income of $34.5M up from $13.5M last year quarter, with adjusted EBITDA increased from $115M to $162.1M
- Achieved Distributable cash flow of $56.3M higher than $31.1M last year
- The company had total liquidity of $337.4M including $124.9M in cash and cash equivalents and $212.5M in undrawn credit facilities.
- For 2019, the company raised adjusted EBITDA guidance by ~$30M, to $665M-$690M
