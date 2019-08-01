Restaurant Brands Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Restaurant Brands (NYSE:QSR) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 2nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.67 (+1.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.39B (+3.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, qsr has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 16 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 5 downward.