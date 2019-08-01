Imperial Oil Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Imperial Oil (NYSEMKT:IMO) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 2nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.57 (+137.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.8B (-28.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, imo has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.