Advanced Drainage buys Infiltrator Water Technologies in $1B deal

Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS +5.6% ) pushes to a 52-week high after agreeing to acquire septic wastewater treatment company Infiltrator Water Technologies from Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan for $1.08B.

ADS says it plans to use the strength of the combined cash flows to quickly lower leverage and eventually return to its long-term target leverage of less than 3x within 18 months; on a pro forma basis for the company's fiscal year ended March 31, revenues for the combined companies would have totaled $1.6B.

ADS believes the acquisition will be accretive to adjusted EBITDA in year one, accretive to EPS in the first full year and yield $20M-$25M in run-rate synergies by year three.

For FQ1, ADS reported a loss of $4.06/share, which may not be comparable to analyst consensus, and adjusted EBITDA rose 6.9% Y/Y to $80.3M.

ADS reaffirms FY 2020 guidance, seeing revenues of $1.425B-$1.475B vs. $1.46B consensus, and forecasts adjusted EBITDA of $245M-$265M.