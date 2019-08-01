TopBuild jumps +9% on mixed Q2 results and strong margins
Aug. 01, 2019 TopBuild Corp. (BLD)
- TopBuild (BLD +9%) reported Q2 net sales growth of 8.9% Y/Y to $660.11M, driven by acquisitions and increased selling prices in both operating segments.
- Same branch contributed 95.2% of total revenue.
- TruTeam sales were $483.03M (+12.5% Y/Y); and operating margin improved by 260 bps to 14.2%.
- Service Partners sales were $213.49M (+3.8% Y/Y); and operating margin improved by 20 bps to 9.9%.
- Q2 Gross margin expanded by 256 bps to 26.5%; operating margin expanded by 431 bps to 11.5%; and Adj. operating margin was 11.6% up by 210 bps.
- Adj. EBITDA was $94.01M (+33.2% Y/Y); and margin improved by 260 bps to 14.2%.
- Incremental EBITDA margin was 43.3%.
- Net cash provided by operating activities YTD was $96.26M, compared to $41.39M a year ago.
- During the quarter Company repurchased 196,885 shares at an average price of $75.57 per share.
- FY19 Outlook: Revenue $2.61B to $2.64B (prior $2.61B to $2.67B); and adj. EBITDA $345M to $355M (prior $330M to $350M).
