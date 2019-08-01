Hulu scripted original content team moves to Disney

Walt Disney (DIS +0.8% ) is absorbing Hulu's team for scripted original content.

The team is coming together with Walt Disney Television to integrated development of "drama and comedy programming for the streaming service," Disney says.

Hulu senior VP for scripted originals, Craig Erwich, will now report to Disney TV Studios/ABC Entertainment chief Dana Walden rather than to Hulu CEO Randy Freer. The unscripted originals team will continue to report to Freer.