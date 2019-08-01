American Axle & Manufacturing Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 2nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.57 (-53.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.78B (-6.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, AXL has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.