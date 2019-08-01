Cinemark Holdings Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Cinemark Holdings (NYSE:CNK) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 2nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.78 (+11.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $912.54M (+2.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CNK has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 5 downward.