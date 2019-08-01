Essent Group Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 2nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.31 (+14.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $206.99M (+19.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ESNT has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.