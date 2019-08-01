Williams rises on Q2 earnings beat, jump in distributable cash flow
- Williams Cos. (WMB +4.8%) surges higher after Q2 earnings exceeded analyst estimates and adjusted EBITDA rose 12% Y/Y to $1.24B.
- WMB says distributable cash flow jumped 36% Y/Y to $867M and the dividend coverage ratio rose to 1.88x from 1.44x.
- WMB reports its leverage ratio fell to 4.43x net debt to adjusted EBIT and projects 2019 leverage coming in at less than 4.5x vs. guidance of less than 4.75x.
- WMB says Q2 earnings gained 23% Y/Y in its Atlantic-Gulf segment to $559M and jumped 25% in its Northeast gathering and processing business to $319M, while earnings in its West unit fell 9% to $356M.
- Separately, WMB says its Transco interstate pipeline has filed an application with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission seeking authorization for its Leidy South project, which would connect Marcellus and Utica natural gas in Pennsylvania with Atlantic Seaboard markets by the 2021-22 winter heating season.