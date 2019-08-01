Franklin Templeton quant ETF to invest across asset classes

Franklin Templeton plans to launch the Franklin Liberty Systemic Style Premia ETF, an exchange-traded fund that allocates assets across two underlying "alternative" investment strategies, according to its SEC filing.

The top-down risk premia strategy focuses on value, momentum, and carry factors in investing across equity, fixed income, commodity, and currency asset classes.

The bottom-up long/short equity strategy focuses on quality, value, and momentum in determining whether to hold long or short positions in individual stocks.

The filing didn't include expected fees or expense ratios or a proposed ticker symbol.

Franklin Templeton is part of Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN).