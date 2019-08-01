McDermott wins new Saudi Aramco EPCI deal

McDermott (MDR -8.5% ) says it was awarded another large contract by Saudi Aramco, to provide engineering, procurement, construction and installation of a production deck module in the offshore Hasbah gas field; MDR defines a large contract at $50M-$250M.

MDR earlier this summer won a large EPCI contract with Aramco related to work at Marjan and Zuluf fields offshore Saudi Arabia.

Nevertheless, MDR shares continue their steep decline, now down more than 40% since reporting a large Q2 loss and weak full-year guidance after Monday's close.