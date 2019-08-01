Coming this fall, ESG ETF under vegan guise

Beyond Investing plans to launch the US Vegan Climate ETF in the fall under the ticker symbol "VEGN".

Will track the US Vegan Climate Index, which has been calculated live since June 2018. The ETF is expected to launch on the NYSE in the fall.

Rather than focusing on specific vegan-centric companies like Beyond Meat, the index is a passive rules-based index of U.S. large cap stocks, screened according to vegan and climate-conscious principles.

But it really seems to be more of an ESG fund rather than vegan-focused.

The index "excludes companies engaged in animal exploitation, human rights abuses, fossil fuels extraction and energy production, and other environmentally damaging activities," according to Beyond Investing's website.

The index's components aren't exactly what you would expect for something labeled as vegan -- Microsoft, Apple, Facebook, Mastercard, and Visa are its top five.