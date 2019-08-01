SRC Energy slips post Q2 earnings miss

SRC Energy (SRCI -6.7% ) Q2 revenues decreased 14% Q/Q to $162.6M due to 6% decline in sales volume to 5,536 boe along with 9% lower average realized prices.

However sales increased 11% Y/Y driven by 28% growth in sales volumes

Average sales price was 15% Y/Y to $28.53/Boe as natural gas liquids pricing was impacted by generally weaker product pricing for ethane, propane and other components of the NGL stream in US markets, as well as lower natural gas & crude oil prices

Daily production increased 28% Y/Y to 60,833 Boe although was down 8% sequentially

The company says that gas gathering and processing constraints have continued to limit activity and have ultimately impacted well productivity within the DJ Basin; it will continue to face significant ongoing operational challenges stemming from a lack of gas processing capacity and timing of associated expansions.

Operating margin compressed ~620bps to 39.5%

Reported adjusted EBITDA of ~$128M as compared to $108M in Q2 2018

