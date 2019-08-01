TCF Financial's surge reflects TCF-Chemical merger

Shares of the newly combined TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) and Chemical Financial jump 97% from the price of the old TCF in their first day as a merged company.

TCF Financial merged into Chemical Financial, then Chemical was renamed TCF Financial and its common shares trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the "TCF" symbol starting today.

Each share of Legacy TCF was converted into 0.5081 common share of new TCF and each share of Chemical is now a common share of new TCF.

In addition, each depositary share with respect to Legacy TCF 5.70% Series C Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock has converted into a depositary share with respect to new TCF 5.70% Series C Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, which will trade on the NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol “TCFCP” beginning today.