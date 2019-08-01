VirnetX -12.5% on mixed appeals court decision

VirnetX (NYSEMKT:VHC) drops 12.5% erasing earlier gains after a U.S. appeals court revives parts of a secure communications patent and nixes Apple's request to toss a related infringement verdict.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in Washington ruled that the Patent Trial and Appeal Board was incorrect to invalidate certain claims of the patent because Apple had already lost the invalidity arguments in a different case. A federal jury had said the two patents covered tech used by Facetime. The jury ended up awarding VHC nearly $1B for four total patents.

VirnetX didn't win all of its arguments, and the court upheld the review board's decisions in patent claims that weren't part of the trial and claims that were challenged by Cisco.

Read the full court decision here.