Pacific Ethanol +11% after mixed Q2 earnings

Pacific Ethanol (PEIX +10.9% ) said that the company continues to operate efficiently in the current poor margin environment by reducing operating costs and targeting yield improvements, energy reductions, lower carbon intensities and increased sales of high-quality alcohol and feed products.

Hence, reported narrower Q2 net loss of $8M as compared to loss of $13.2M last year

Adjusted EBITDA increased significantly to positive $7.2M as compared to a nominal EBITDA of $1M last year

Net sales declined 16% Y/Y to $346.3M as gallons sold reduced 6.3% to 213M and production gallons sold of 129.8M was down ~10%

Average ethanol sales price per gallon was down 3% to $1.61 and production capacity utilization declined from 95% to 80%

Posted gross profit of $4M compared to a loss of $1.3M; operating loss improved to $2.7M, compared to loss of $10.2M

