Stocks retrench after Trump tweet on new tariff

Stocks fall after President Trump says he'll impose an additional 10% tariff on the "remaining" $300B of goods and products imported from China as of Sept. 1.

Dow falls 0.5% at 2:00 PM vs. a 1.0% gain at noon New York time; the S&P 500 at -0.4% loses all of its 1% rise, and Nasdaq at -0.2% remains in the green for now compared with +1.5% earlier.

Still, he said U.S. representatives had constructive talks with their Chinese counterparts. "We look forward to continuing our positive dialogue with China on a comprehensive Trade Deal," he writes via Twitter.

Investors turn to safety. 10-year Treasury note yield pushes lower to 1.889% vs. 1.957% at around noon.