DENTSPLY SIRONA Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 2nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.63 (+5.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.04B (flat Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, XRAY has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 11 downward.