Chevron Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 2nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.82 (+2.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $40.14B (-5.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, cvx has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.