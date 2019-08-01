Sempra Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 2nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.18 (-12.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.5B (-2.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, SRE has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.