Enbridge Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 2nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.59 (-9.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $8.53B (-20.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, enb has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.