Sprint Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

Sprint (NYSE:S) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, August 2nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.03 vs. $0.07 in 1Q19 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $8.07B (-0.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, s has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.