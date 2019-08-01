Arconic Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 2nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.50 (+35.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.64B (+2.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, arnc has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward.