Banks slump after Trump tweet sends stocks down

Banks, which were already lagging the market when stocks were rising this morning, are among the biggest decliners after President Trump escalates the trade war by planning a 10% tariff to $300B of Chinese imports as of Sept. 1.
State Street's Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF) sinks 1.8%.
Big banks and regionals are both getting hit: Among the biggest moves are Morgan Stanley (MS -3.4%), Citigroup (C -4.4%), Bank of America (BAC -3.3%), KeyCorp (KEY -4.6%), Regions Financial (RF -3.8%), Fifth Third (FITB -3.7%), Bank OZK (OZK -5.7%).
With all the trading, exchanges remain in the green -- CME Group (CME +1.8%), Intercontinental Exchange (ICE +0.1%), Cboe Global Markets (CBOE +1.5%), and Nasdaq (NDAQ +0.6%).
