Tariff pain again for auto suppliers

34 out of the 37 publicly-traded auto supplier stocks with a market cap of over $50M are in negative territory on renewed concerns about an extended U.S.-China trade war. Weak guidance updates from Modine Manufacturing (MOD -24.5% ) and Delphi Technologies (DLPH -7.2% ) are also acting as drags on the sector today.

Notable decliners include Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) -12.8% , Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) -7.4% , Adient (NYSE:ADNT) -7.2% , Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) -7.00% , Dana (NYSE:DAN) -6.8% , American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) -6.1% , Lydall (NYSE:LDL) -5.7% , Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) -5.5% , Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) -3.8% and Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) -3.6% .