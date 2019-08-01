Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 2nd, before market open.

The consensus FFO Estimate is $0.83 (+10.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.01B (-2.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, bip has beaten FFO estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.