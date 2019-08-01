Semi stocks drop after Trump's tariff tweet

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index falls 1.1% versus the 0.12% dip for the tech sector (NYSEARCA:XLK) after President Trump tweets that he will impose an additional 10% tariff on the remaining $300B of goods and products imported from China as of the start of next month.

Trump also said U.S. representatives have had constructive talks with China.

Chip stocks were already primed for pressure from yesterday's disappointing earnings results from Qualcomm and Lam Research.