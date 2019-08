New tariff threat runs ramshod over apparel/footwear sector

Apparel stocks are getting battered after President Trump tweets on new tariffs for imported goods from China.

Notable decliners include Nike (NKE -3.1% ), Under Armour (UAA -5.9% ), PVH (PVH -7.4% ), G-III Apparel (GIII -9.7% ), Carter's (CRI -5% ), Oxford Industries (OXM -5.6% ), Ralph Lauren (RL -5.5% ), Capri Holdings (CPRI -5.3% ), Caleres (CAL -9.9% ), Steven Madden (SHOO -8.2% ), Fossil (FOSL -6.4% ), Vera Bradley (VRA -5.4% ), Foot Locker (FL -4.7% ), Skechers (SKX -4.4% ), Deckers Outdoor (DECK -3.6% ), Ascena Retail (ASNA -14.4% ), Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF -9.9% ), Gap (GPS -7.4% ), Urban Outfitters (URBN -7.4% ), American Eagle Outfitters (AEO -6.7% ), Children's Place (PLCE -5.8% ), Express (EXPR -6.7% ), Nordstrom (JWN -6.8% ), L Brands (LB -5.6% ), Guess (GES -6.9% ) and Lululemon (LULU -2.8% ).

