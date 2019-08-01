Oil prices plunge, crushing energy stocks, following Trump tweet

Energy stocks (XLE -2.5% ) are slammed after Pres. Trump tweets he will place an additional 10% tariff on the remaining $300B of Chinese goods and products effective Sept. 1, sparking more worries about a global economic slowdown.

WTI September crude oil plunged more than 7% on the news and the rout is getting worse, now -8.4% $53.62/bbl; Brent -7.2% to $60.35bbl.

Even before the Trump tweet, energy already was the day's worst sector performer, weighed by disappointing earnings reports from the likes of Concho Energy (CXO -24.3% ) and Whiting Petroleum (WLL -39% ).

Other big decliners include SLCA -17.4% , NBR -15.5% , CRZO -12.2% , PE -10.4% , CHK -9.6% , RIG -8% , PXD -7.9% , DVN -6.7% , EOG -6.6% .

