Oil prices plunge, crushing energy stocks, following Trump tweet

Energy stocks (XLE -2.5%) are slammed after Pres. Trump tweets he will place an additional 10% tariff on the remaining $300B of Chinese goods and products effective Sept. 1, sparking more worries about a global economic slowdown.
WTI September crude oil plunged more than 7% on the news and the rout is getting worse, now -8.4% $53.62/bbl; Brent -7.2% to $60.35bbl.
Even before the Trump tweet, energy already was the day's worst sector performer, weighed by disappointing earnings reports from the likes of Concho Energy (CXO -24.3%) and Whiting Petroleum (WLL -39%).
Other big decliners include SLCA -17.4%, NBR -15.5%, CRZO -12.2%, PE -10.4%, CHK -9.6%, RIG -8%, PXD -7.9%, DVN -6.7%, EOG -6.6%.
ETFs: USO, XLE, OIL, UWT, UCO, VDE, XOP, DWT, ERX, OIH, SCO, BNO, DBO, XES, ERY, DIG, BGR, GUSH, DTO, FENY, USL, IYE, DUG, DRIP, IEO, FIF, IEZ, NDP, PXE, OLO, RYE, PXJ, SZO, CRAK
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox