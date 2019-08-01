Endeavour reports Q2 earnings, says on track to meet FY19 guidance

Endeavour Mining (OTCQX:EDVMF +5.5% ) reported a “solid performance” in 1H 2019, with commissioning and ramp-up of the Ity carbon-in-leach project, in Cote d'Ivoire, placing the company on track to meet its full year guidance.

Ity CIL produced 58M ounces, putting it on par with Endeavour’s other flagship mine, Hounde, in Burkina Faso; together, these two mines contributed 68% of the total Q2 production of 171,000 oz, +16% Y/Y

All-in sustaining costs reached $790/oz.

Q2 revenue increased 15% Y/Y to $219M

Endeavour ended the quarter with $78M cash position and $120M undrawn on the RCF.

Operating cash flows amounted to $57M

For 2019, Endeavour forecasts production of ~615,000 ounces - 695,000 ounces, of which ~160,000 ounces - 200,000 ounces will come from Ity CIL and ~230,000 - 250,000 ounces from Hounde.

