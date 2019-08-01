Veon -9.3% as it warns of second-half slowdown

Veon (NASDAQ:VEON) is off 9.3% after Q2 earnings where revenues came in better than expected, but the company forecast second-half challenges to metrics.

Revenue dipped 0.4% but topped expectations; the reported results were hit by currency fluctuations, as organic revenue rose 7.5% Y/Y.

EBITDA was up 16.1% as reported, and up 11.1% on an organic basis, driven by strong results in markets where Veon is the leading telecom solution: Pakistan and Ukraine.

The company says, though, that continuing price wars mean the market still presents a challenge.

It's sticking with full-year guidance for now: low-single digit organic growth for revenue, and low- to mid-single-digit organic growth for EBITDA and equity free cash flow of about $1B, though it says H2 metrics are more challenging.

Earnings call transcript

Press release