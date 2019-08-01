GE slammed on heavy volume a day after earnings beat

General Electric (GE -4.2% ) is today's most actively traded stock as it extends the pullback that followed yesterday's Q2 earnings release and conference call, which included a disclosure of a potential $1.4B in costs related to Boeing's grounded 737 MAX jetliner.

Gimme Credit analyst Carol Levenson reiterates her Underperform rating on GE and questions the timing of the departure of CFO Jamie Miller, "especially if things really are looking up, as management contends."

GE's Q2 report "included further tangible evidence" that its operational and financial turnaround is beginning to build momentum, William Blair analyst Nicholas Heymann says in reaffirming his Outperform rating on the shares.

GE's fundamental prospects and underlying value "continue to remain extremely divergent within the investment community," Heymann says, but he sees "growing irrefutable evidence that the worst is not only past but also that GE's fundamental forward visibility is gradually beginning to improve as its financial stability returns."