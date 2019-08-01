EA +2.4% as CFRA sets Street-high target after earnings

Electronic Arts (EA +2.4% ) is getting another post-earnings boost, with CFRA using the occasion to upgrade the stock to Strong Buy, from Hold.

The stock's valuation is "historically attractive," the firm says, raising earnings expectations for 2020 and 2021 and setting a Street-high price target of $139. Despite "several disruptive threats," EA will take advantage of technologies like ray-tracing to improve its lineup, CFRA says.

That target implies a healthy 47% upside from current pricing.

Analyst indicators are similarly bullish: Sell-side analysts rate it Outperform on average, Seeking Alpha authors are Bullish and EA has a Quant Rating of Bullish.