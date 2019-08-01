SunPower leading strong gains for solar stocks after raising guidance

SunPower (SPWR +25.1% ) breaks out to three-year highs after issuing upside guidance in shipments and revenue after yesterday's close; non-GAAP earnings missed consensus but EBITDA of $8M was in the upper half of guidance between a $5M loss and a $15 profit.

SPWR raised FY 2019 adjusted EBITDA guidance to $100M-$120M from its previous outlook for $90M-$110M, and lifted full-year views on revenue, deployment and profit guidance as well.

Solar microinverter supplier Enphase (ENPH +7.7% ) reported strong results earlier this week, which bodes well for the sector; peer SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG +1.8% ) reports next Tuesday, and industry leader First Solar (FSLR +3.9% ) reports after today's close.

The top solar ETF (TAN +2.5% ) registered a three-year high earlier in the day before pulling back a bit.