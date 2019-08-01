Microsoft gains as Wedbush touts cloud potential

Microsoft (MSFT +1.4% ) shares see green after three days of declines after Wedbush reiterates placing the company on its Best Ideas list.

The firm says its bullish on Microsoft through the end of this year "and beyond," citing the shift to the cloud as a major secular trend benefiting Azure.

Wedbush thinks the "tide has turned significantly" for Microsoft's chances at the $10B Pentagon cloud contract and a win would prove a "key catalyst" for the tech giant.

The Pentagon previously named Amazon and Microsoft as the JEDI contract finalists. The award decision will be made this month.

Wedbush maintains an Outperform rating and $160 price target. Microsoft has a Buy average Sell Side rating.