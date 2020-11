Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY +0.8% ) is set to transfer its IT services business from its IT arm T-Systems into the group's German unit, Telekom Deutschland, according to Handelsblatt.

The board might approve the move at the beginning of September. The company would handle future fixed network and mobile telephony for companies and authorities via the German unit, according to the report. (h/t Bloomberg)

That comes amid a series of job cuts at T-Systems that have hit five figures over the past year.